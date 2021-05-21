newsbreak-logo
14-year-old mom walks into restaurant, leaves newborn baby with customer in Jersey City

New Jersey News Flash
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BdMMp_0a77QYOH00
(Gabriela Bhaskar/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(JERSEY CITY, N.J.) A teenage girl was captured on surveillance video at a Jersey City restaurant after she gave birth and handed off her newborn child to a customer, before leaving the restaurant, according to NBC 4.

Frankie Aguilar, the owner of El Patron restaurant, said the 14-year-old girl was desperately looking for help and he noted her immediate need just by making eye contact with her.

“This lady comes in looking very desperate, holding a brand newborn child, you can even tell,” Aguilar said. “She comes in, she looks at me in the eye, I look at her and she has these eyes of terror and despair.”

Aguilar's father contacted the authorities via a 911 call as customer Alease Scott helped the teen mom.

“The baby wasn’t really moving that much. [The mother] went to the counter, she said she needed help. I got up from the table, I immediately walked over to her and I said you mind if I check the baby’s vitals?” Scott said. “So she readily handed the baby over to me. I noticed the baby still had matter on it from being born, in the hair and the ears. It wasn’t cleaned off very properly.”

Scott, who previously worked as a therapist and preschool teacher, looked to help the baby, and young women, in need, per NBC 4.

“I looked down and saw that there was dried blood on her leg, and I immediately said ‘Oh my God, this is the baby’s mom,’” Scott said. “But I was more focused on making sure the baby was breathing, so as soon as I looked down at the baby she was gone.”

The video depicts the teenager standing near Scott and the newborn child, and then exiting the restaurant shortly after.

“She had also told me that the baby was abandoned, but with all of the things that we saw it seemed that she was the mother. So that’s the thing that was the most heartbreaking,” Aguilar said.

“I administered oxygen to the baby, within a couple of seconds [of] her getting oxygen we got the most beautiful cry that you’ve ever heard. Her little feet started moving,” Scott said.

Police promptly arrived at the scene and transported the baby girl to a local hospital, where she was listed under stable condition, per NBC 4. Officials managed to find the teen mother after she departed the restaurant, and she is now at the hospital in post-partum recovery.

