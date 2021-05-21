newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Netflix could be ready to dive into video games and interactive programming, revving up by searching for an executive to oversee new expansion

By Chris Ciaccia For Dailymail.Com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Netflix might be planning to expand into the $150 billion video game industry, according to a media report.

The popular streaming company is 'excited to do more with interactive entertainment' beyond its popular offerings 'from series to documentaries, film, local language originals and reality TV', a spokesperson told DailyMail.com.

'Members also enjoy engaging more directly with stories they love - through interactive shows like Bandersnatch and You v. Wild, or games based on Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel and To All the Boys. So we're excited to do more with interactive entertainment.'

The Information, which first broke the news, reports that the Los Gatos, California-based company has approached veteran executives in the industry to lead its efforts.

At this time, it's unclear what Netflix's strategy would be; one source told the tech news outlet, 'Strategy TBD.'

Netflix has done some 'very basic things' in the gaming industry, said co-CEO Reed Hastings on the company's most recent earnings call in April.

'In ways, we're kind of in gaming now because we have Bandersnatch and, you know, we have some very basic interactive things,' Hastings said.

Bandersnatch is a 2018 film on Netflix that let watchers make choices for certain characters that either lengthened or shortened the time of the movie.

In total, there are 250 segments of the film, totaling 150 minutes.

Netflix also competed with wildly popular game Fortnite for consumers attention, it said in its 2018 fourth-quarter letter to shareholders. In 2017, 'Stranger Things: The Game', based on the hit Netflix show, launched on mobile devices, designed by BonusXP, Inc.

Two years later, 'Stranger Things 3: The Game,' also designed by BonusXP, launched on both iOS and Android, as well as consoles such as the Nintendo Switch and Sony PlayStation.

Netflix is listed as a collaborator with publisher BonusXP on both video games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qd7UW_0a77Q57h00
Stranger Things 3: The Game is a collaboration between Netflix and BonusXP and is available on mobile devices and consoles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTmCs_0a77Q57h00
Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings said the company does some 'very basic things' when it comes to video games, but the company might be expanding beyond streaming movies and TV shows

The company is 'in the business of creating these amazing deep universes,' adding it can certainly go further into interactive content, such as games, Netflix's COO Greg Peters said.

'We're trying to figure out what are all these different ways that we can increase those points of connection, we can deepen that -- that fandom and certainly, you know, games are a really interesting component of that,' Peters said on the April call.

'So whether it's, you know, gamifying some of the linear storytelling redoing like interactive Bandersnatch and the kids' interactive programs, that's been super interesting. We're going to continue working in that space for sure.'

Netflix's CFO, Spencer Neumann, brings some expertise to the company. He spent time at video game developer Activision Blizzard before joining the streaming service in January 2019.

The report comes just several weeks after Netflix shares dropped precipitously, following weak subscriber growth in its first quarter.

Four million subscribers joined the service in the first-quarter, well below Wall Street estimates of 4.8 million.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

176K+
Followers
66K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reed Hastings
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Interactive Entertainment#Game Programming#Interactive Games#Streaming Tv#Video Streaming#La Casa De Papel#Bonusxp Inc#Ios#The Nintendo Switch#Cfo#Activision Blizzard#Dailymail Com#Interactive Content#Video Game Industry#Netflix Shares#Interactive Bandersnatch#Offerings#Reality Tv#Sony Playstation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
SONY
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Netflix
Related
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Roblox should expand its reach on PS5 and Nintendo Switch

Roblox is an incredibly popular brand. The free-to-play sandbox game platform or creation platform — whatever you want to call it — has exploded in popularity lately thanks, in part, to the pandemic. With over 164 million monthly active users, Roblox is a powerhouse in gaming industry. But there’s still...
TV Showsab-gaming.com

Netflix to Join the Video Game Industry?

According to a report by The Information [Paywall], Netflix wants in on the action. The report notes how Netflix is, “looking to hire an executive to to oversee expansion into video games”. Of course, nothing is set in stone just yet. However, it wouldn’t be the first time Netflix has...
FIFAtechgamingreport.com

Xbox Video game Go: Is Cloud Match Streaming Worth It?

Video game streaming with Xbox Recreation Go: the essentials at a look. Xbox Sport Go offers a membership-based video game library that can be accessed online on the console, but can also be utilized for cloud recreation streaming on smartphone and Pc. With these devices, cloud activity streaming by way of Xbox Video game Go can be an low-cost substitute to an highly-priced match console or superior-overall performance laptop or computer. Microsoft’s Xbox Recreation Go offer at a look:
Video GamesNME

Netflix is reportedly looking to expand into video games

Netflix is reportedly looking to expand its services into the video game sector. According to a report by The Information, the video streaming company is allegedly searching to recruit an executive to lead a possible video game division. The publication claims that Netflix has also been in talks with several “veteran game industry executives” about taking up the position.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Respawn defends its Apex Legends pricing strategy amid criticism of $18 skins

Respawn has defended the cost of Apex Legends cosmetic items amid criticism of its pricing strategy. In a Reddit AMA, one fan suggested some players feel “cheated” by having to pay 1,800 Apex Coins (which is equivalent to $18/£14.40) for legendary skins, and asked whether, “as the game grows, is there any potential movement towards more affordable content across the board”.
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Netflix looking to "do more with interactive entertainment"

Netflix is reportedly looking to strengthen its games offering, which could take the form of a monthly subscription to a catalogue of titles. According to The Information, who talked to people close to the matter, Netflix has approached games industry executives with the aim to recruit them in recent weeks. Sources added Netflix was exploring an offering similar to Apple Arcade, with a bundle of games available for a monthly price.
TV ShowsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Netflix May Be Considering Getting Into Video Games

Netflix is known for video streaming of TV shows and movies. However, it looks like the company wants to expand beyond videos and could be looking to get into video games. This news comes from a report from The Information where their sources have told them that Netflix has approached some game industry execs to help with their expansion into video games.
Businessvg247.com

It sounds like Netflix wants to get into the video game business – report

Netflix wants to get into video games, according to a new report. The report from The Information states that Netflix has been in contact with various “veteran game industry executives.”. It goes on to state streaming company is interested in releasing games via a subscription in “bundle” form, similar to...
Video Gamescampuslately.com

Will Netflix be in the games?

The streaming provider has tried interactive content and video game adaptations before, and now it looks like they want to try themselves more seriously in the gaming world. Netflix is ​​the most popular movie and series streaming platform in most parts of the world, but a few years ago, the service provider began experimenting with how to turn watching negative movies and series into a more interactive activity. It seems likely now that the company wants to take more serious steps in this direction, as a division dedicated to video games could launch soon.
Businessfinbold.com

Netflix could soon venture into the video gaming business

Streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is reportedly planning to diversify its core business into video games amid rising competition. The company is searching for an executive to spearhead the gaming segment that will feature a bundle of games similar to Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) online subscription model, a source close to the matter told The Information.
TV & VideosNBC New York

Ad-Supported Streaming Steals the Show at TV Upfronts

Comcast's NBCUniversal, Fox, Discovery, Disney, AT&T's WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS gave digital presentations to advertisers this week, giving plenty of focus to ad-supported offerings like Peacock, Hulu and HBO Max with Ads. Though streaming has historically been dominated by ad-free paid subscription platforms like Netflix, ad-supported services are gaining ground. During...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week

Netflix and Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead looks set to be the most-watched streaming exclusive of the week following its buzzy premiere on Friday, but the reign of Dave Bautista and his army of zombie killers might not last long, because there’s another big budget movie on the way that focuses on a character with a penchant for skinning their victims and toasting to the spoils of a harrowing profession.
Businesswiltonbulletin.com

In AT&T's WarnerMedia spinoff, a Hollywood outsider again learns a tough lesson

The executive from outside Hollywood had a strong reason his company should pay billions to acquire an entertainment giant. Distribution and content, he said, "have been developing simultaneously - they are like wheels of the same car." The executive added that, after the sale was complete, the studio's content could then be "distributed all over the world through a variety of media."
Video Gamesgamepur.com

E3 2021 could decide the future of the show

While it’s being presented in a new way in 2021, E3 is back this summer. This may be exciting for some people, it also will undoubtedly raise an eyebrow for others. It is no question that E3’s place in the video game industry is not as cemented as it used to be. After its absence in 2020 and the increasing emergence of Summer Game Fest making announcements, this year’s show could decide the future of E3. Let’s consider some of the most significant factors hovering around the trade show this summer.
Video GamesGamespot

E3 2021's List Of Distribution Partners Revealed

The Entertainment Software Association has announced a list of worldwide video and social media platforms that will broadcast E3 2021's all-digital coverage this year. The services include major platforms like YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook Gaming. You'll also be able to watch E3 2021's programming from Venn, Steam, Reddit, and WeChat, while Hollywood publication Entertainment Weekly will also broadcast the show.
Businesssirusgaming.com

WB Games Major Gaming Assets Reported to Move to New WarnerDiscovery Company

After the split of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and its studios, it now reported that WB Games might be headed to a new company now. Two users on Twitter from the venture investment company LightShed Ventures have revealed that the games division (WB Games) is possibly heading into WarnerDiscovery. Since AT&T has merged its entertainment division with its rival Discovery, this could be the case now.
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

Netflix And Gaming May Just Be A Reality In The Future

Netflix is the go-to destination for many when it comes to looking for something watch, but when it comes to video games and something to play, that’s an entirely different story. That may not be the case forever though. New ports indicate that Netflix is looking for someone to fill...