It Is Time For Rashan Gary to Start in Green Bay
Some fans and draft pundits were confused when the Green Bay Packers selected Rashan Gary with the 12th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. After all, they had just signed Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith in free agency. They also had a solid rotational piece in Kyler Fackrell. Beyond that, Gary was ranked all over the big board for NFL analysts, as high as 10 and as low as 48. Most of them had him after Carolina Panthers edge Brian Burns, who wasn’t selected until later in the first round.zonecoverage.com