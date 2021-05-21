Mars, Rover land in Cincinnati Zoo’s Roo Valley

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Four-month-old Mars and Rover have joined the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s little blue penguin colony after being hand-raised by the bird team. “The process of raising these chicks is long and involves hand feeding them six times a day, weaning, plate training, swim lessons, and exposing them to new sights and sounds,” Cincinnati Zoo’s bird team head keeper Cody Sowers said in a news release. “Colony introductions take time and patience. We put them with younger members of the group first and add more individuals to the mix until they’re ready to join the full colony.”