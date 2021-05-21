newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Saweetie’s ‘Fast (Motion)’ Is First Top Triller U.S. No. 1 Debut of 2021

By Kevin Rutherford
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaweetie roars to her second No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. chart, as “Fast (Motion)” bows atop the tally dated May 22. The Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts highlight the biggest songs on Triller based on a formula blending the amount of views of videos containing a respective songs, the level of engagement with those videos and the raw total of videos uploaded featuring each song, according to Triller. Data for the charts is represented on a Friday-Thursday tracking week, with the latest period running May 7-13.

www.billboard.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saweetie
Person
Young Thug
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Cardi B.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Top Videos#First Top Triller#Top Triller Global#Triller U S#Billboard#Song#Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Los Angeles, CASFGate

Q&A: Saweetie on success and working with Dr. Luke (sort of)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Platinum-selling rapper Saweetie has incorporated choreography in her live performances, but ask her about working with controversial music producer Dr. Luke and she dances around the question like a principal ballerina. Dr. Luke, who has been embattled in a lawsuit with artist Kesha since 2014, has...
MusicSan Francisco Chronicle

Bruno Mars, H.E.R., Saweetie and more make up The Chronicle’s 2021 APHM mixtape

With vaccinations more widespread, pandemic restrictions loosening and summer on the horizon, think of this year’s Chronicle-curated Asian Pacific American Heritage Month mixtape as a safe, socially distanced barbecue. There are grown folks dropping knowledge (Lyrics Born & Cutso, the Year of the Ox, H.E.R.); young’uns swiping cognac and messing...
Santa Monica, CAhotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Responds To Donation Jar Backlash From Busking Video

People really think Saweetie is down bad following her split from Quavo. The rapper has been hyping up the release of her upcoming debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, for the last few months and, over the weekend, she decided to show some love to her fans with an impromptu performance on the Santa Monica Pier. The rapper took the microphone and performed her new single "Fast (Motion)" which had a lot of people talking on social media. Critics were mostly concerned with the donation jar encouraging fans to leave money for the rapper. However, according to Saweetie, she wasn't personally asking for tips-- all of the money was going toward an up-and-coming artist's pockets.
EntertainmentPosted by
UPI News

Moneybagg Yo's 'A Gangsta's Pain' tops U.S. album chart

May 22 (UPI) -- Rapper Moneybagg Yo's A Gangsta's Pain is the No. 1 album in the United States. Coming in a No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Dangerous: The Double Album, followed by DJ Khaled's Khaled Khaled at No. 3, Justin Bieber's Justice at No. 4 and Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 5.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Saweetie Explains Awkward Run in New Music Video

Since her split up with Quavo, all eyes are on Saweetie to see what the 27-year-old rapper has in store. As Saweetie prepares to release her debut album, she has been releasing projects here and there for anticipating fans. Just recently Saweetie released an EP, “Pretty Summer Playlist” that she shared will be a “new tradition.”
MusicPosted by
E! News

Doja Cat and SZA's Epic 2021 Billboard Music Awards Performance Has Us Wanting Even More

Watch: Doja Cat Talks Collab With "Talented" Women SZA, Ariana & Saweetie. The time has finally come for Doja Cat and SZA to hit the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. And not surprisingly, the dynamic duo made a dramatic entrance at the star-studded event on Sunday, May 23 with a larger-than-life performance of their chart-topping tune, "Kiss Me More."
MusicBillboard

DJ Khaled, Migos & H.E.R. Kick Off 2021 Billboard Music Awards With 'We Going Crazy'

On Sunday night (May 23), DJ Khaled, Migos, and H.E.R. kicked off the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with a smoldering performance of their new anthem "We Going Crazy." Residing on DJ Khaled's latest album, Khaled Khaled, the Shawty Lo-sampled record received thunderous applause from the fans watching outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. With drummers and horn players anchoring the live effort, the trio of stars fed off the crowd's momentum and punched in an electric effort.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Cardi B Wrote ‘Big Paper’ for DJ Khaled in 48 Hours

At the start of the week, DJ Khaled revealed the track list to his 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled which arrived on Friday, April 30th. The album includes appearances from Hip Hop heavyweights such as Jay-z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk among others.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Teen Vogue

Saweetie on Heartbreak and Life Lessons

Saweetie is all about moving forward. W Magazine reports that the rapper publicly announced her breakup with Quavo minutes before jumping in front of the camera for a photoshoot for their special “Music Issue.” In conversation with W, Saweetie later shared that she wanted to focus on the shoot, channeling her energy toward the present moment. “I’ve learned that the world doesn’t stop for anybody,” she explained. “And it’s for sure not going to stop for me just because I got my heart broke. I was grateful to be doing the photo shoot. I was like, I can deal with all this later.”
MusicBillboard

Camilo Shares Details of First U.S. Tour (Yes, Evaluna May Stop By)

What he wasn’t able to do was tour. Sidelined by the pandemic, the rising Colombian pop star saw his streaming numbers and social following and engagement explode, but his touring dreams were placed firmly on hold. Until now. On May 21, tickets go on sale for Camilo’s first-ever U.S. outing,...
MinoritiesPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Jhené Aiko, Saweetie to perform on AAPI advocacy TV special

NEW YORK — (AP) — Platinum-selling performers of part-Asian descent, including R&B singer Jhené Aiko and rapper Saweetie, will perform on a TV special produced by The Asian American Foundation, the newly formed organization launched to improve AAPI advocacy. TAAF announced Thursday that English icon Sting will also perform at...
MusicPosted by
Forbes

Korean Girl Groups Itzy And (G)I-dle Score Their First Bestselling Albums In The U.S. Simultaneously

On the most recently published Top Album Sales chart, Billboard’s weekly ranking of the full-lengths and EPs that sold the most copies in the past tracking period, nine of the spots inside the top 10 are occupied by new releases, with names like Thomas Rhett, DJ Khaled, Royal Blood, Gojira and even the Grateful Dead all collecting additional successful titles. Only Carrie Underwood manages to hold on inside the loftiest space, as her recent release My Savior drops from No. 2 to No. 4.
MusicComplex

Premiere: Loui and Saweetie Link Up for “Talkin’ Bout” Video

Loui and Saweetie take it back to the classroom in the Whipalo-directed video for “Talkin’ Bout,” which finds the two artists turning up to match the energy of the beat that is anchored by a sample of Cali Swag District’s “Teach Me How to Dougie” and Kstylis’ “Booty Me Down.” Saweetie shows out on her verse, and Loui holds his own as well. The dynamic on “Talkin’ Bout” reflects the way Saweetie approached Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 as a whole, using the project as a way to highlight up-and-coming artists.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

The Weeknd, Pop Smoke & More Win Big During BBMAs Pre-Show Telecast

While The Grammys certainly left The Weekndempty-handed, the BBMAs did not -- and the show hasn't even started yet. During the pre-show telecast, The Weeknd's already emerged on top for this evening's award winners. The Canadian singer has secured seven awards so far for Top Male Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Album, Top Radio Song, and Top R&B Song, Variety reports.
MusicPosted by
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Coldplay, Saweetie, Aly & AJ and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Lil Baby Gets Clowned for Billboard Music Awards Promo Post – Watch

Lil Baby stepped away from his authentic Atlanta accent for a recent promotional post and social media is having a field day as a result. Last night (May 23), Lil Baby shared a promo bit on the Billboard Music Awards' Instagram Story, in which he is informing fans that he'll be presenting the award for Top Hot 100 Song, which was sponsored by Rockstar Energy Drink. The rapper shared the clip on his IG Story as well.
Musicurbanislandz.com

Lil Baby Recruits Megan Thee Stallion For “On Me (Remix)” But Fans Wanted Omeretta

Lil Baby taps Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of his December 2020 single “On Me.” This, however, is to the displeasure of many fans who were requesting that the remix be done with other female artists, including Lakeyah, Mulatto, Omeretta, or Nicki Minaj. Some fans expressed that while they love the “Body” rapper, they are tired of seeing her on features.