Saweetie’s ‘Fast (Motion)’ Is First Top Triller U.S. No. 1 Debut of 2021
Saweetie roars to her second No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. chart, as “Fast (Motion)” bows atop the tally dated May 22. The Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts highlight the biggest songs on Triller based on a formula blending the amount of views of videos containing a respective songs, the level of engagement with those videos and the raw total of videos uploaded featuring each song, according to Triller. Data for the charts is represented on a Friday-Thursday tracking week, with the latest period running May 7-13.www.billboard.com