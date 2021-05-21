Saweetie’s ‘Fast (Motion)’ Is First Top Triller U.S. No. 1 Debut of 2021

People really think Saweetie is down bad following her split from Quavo. The rapper has been hyping up the release of her upcoming debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, for the last few months and, over the weekend, she decided to show some love to her fans with an impromptu performance on the Santa Monica Pier. The rapper took the microphone and performed her new single "Fast (Motion)" which had a lot of people talking on social media. Critics were mostly concerned with the donation jar encouraging fans to leave money for the rapper. However, according to Saweetie, she wasn't personally asking for tips-- all of the money was going toward an up-and-coming artist's pockets.