Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks 5/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Knicks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks at the Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 19:00 ET in Game 1 of this Eastern quarterfinal between the fourth and fifth-best teams of the conference. Both teams ended the season in a strong fashion and had the same record, but Knicks won the tie-breaker and had the better placement. Knicks are 4-1 in their previous five matches, while the Hawks are 7-1 in their previous eight.