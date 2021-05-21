AMORPHIS Drops Live Version Of "House Of Sleep"

Amorphis will release their new live album Live At Helsinki Ice Hall on May 21 and are now streaming their performance of "House Of Sleep", off their 2006 album Eclipse. "Helsinki Ice Hall, what can I say… the very same venue where we used to see bands like Deep Purple, Iron Maiden, Metallica and many many more back in the 80’s when we were kids”, said guitarist and vocalist Tomi Koivusaari. “I’m sure we all dreamed about playing there someday. In our hometown Helsinki, where it all started with Amorphis 30 years ago. So I’d say we had a special feeling at that gig, the last one of the tour in Finland for that year.