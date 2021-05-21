newsbreak-logo
Community testing continues at UW-Stevens Point campuses

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
Free rapid-results COVID-19 tests will continue to be available to community members at all three University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campuses this summer.

  • Stevens Point – Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dreyfus University Center food court, 1015 Reserve St. Schedule testing here.
  • Marshfield – Mondays, 8 a.m. to noon, physical education building, 2000 W. 5th St., Schedule testing here.
  • Wausau – Wednesdays, 1 to 4 p.m., art building, 620 S. 7th Ave. Schedule testing here.

UW System continues to partner with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide Abbott BinaxNOW tests and associated confirmatory PCR tests.

For questions, please contact the COVID Hotline at covid@uwsp.edu or 715-346-2619.

