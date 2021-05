Two people were hurt in a single vehicle wreck on Tuesday. A report from Oregon State Police said just before 3:00 p.m. a vehicle was eastbound on Highway 138W in the Oakland area when it left the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle ended up going through a fence and came to rest in the front yard of an adjacent residence. The report said both the driver and a passenger were taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center with injuries. The driver was listed in fair condition at last check according to a hospital spokesperson. Information on the passenger is not available.