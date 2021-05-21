How The Rolling Stones’ Exile on Main Street Earned Its Rep

Paul Ingles’ Talk Music With Me series answers this question in a two-part special with Mike Edison, drummer and author of Sympathy for the Drummer. For years, anytime anyone would ask Keith Richards what sustains the Stones, he would say it was Charlie. Keith has never wandered far from his statement that Charlie Watts is the Rolling Stones. It’s Charlie’s buoyant swing-inflected grooves that Keith relies on, the secret jazz he’d mix into the brew, like turning the beat inside out live on stage. But also for never being false. He was always the inverse of Mick, focused as a front-man must be on the show. Charlie always was about music, not show. The man would never smile if he didn’t feel happy. Keith relied on this just as much. He knew Charlie–unlike almost everyone around him-could always be trusted to tell the truth.