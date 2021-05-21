newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

How The Rolling Stones’ Exile on Main Street Earned Its Rep

By Tony Sokol
Den of Geek
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+’s docuseries 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything makes it seem like The Rolling Stones’ Exile On Main Street album was more fun to record than listen to, and that sets a high standard. The record distills the band’s sounds, from acoustic world music political ballads, through deep heartfelt blues, to honky tonk so funky you have to shake your ass. The group plays country, Southern blues, R&B, and the almost-punk-before-punk “Rip This Joint.” “Tumbling Dice,” is a radio staple. Keith Richards even took the lead vocals on a track to keep you happy. There was so much material, it came out as a double album. What could be more fun than that?

www.denofgeek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Faye Dunaway
Person
Bill Wyman
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Gram Parsons
Person
Jimmy Miller
Person
John Lennon
Person
Mick Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Music#Rock Music#Legend Rock#Blues Music#Classic Rock#Apple Tv#Nicaraguan#Altamont#French#German#Italian#Nellc Te#Nazi#Gestapo#Atlantic Records#Riviera#Marseille#Southern Blues#Rich Rock Stars#Unfinished Lyrics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
Related
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Why Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones Matters

Paul Ingles’ Talk Music With Me series answers this question in a two-part special with Mike Edison, drummer and author of Sympathy for the Drummer. For years, anytime anyone would ask Keith Richards what sustains the Stones, he would say it was Charlie. Keith has never wandered far from his statement that Charlie Watts is the Rolling Stones. It’s Charlie’s buoyant swing-inflected grooves that Keith relies on, the secret jazz he’d mix into the brew, like turning the beat inside out live on stage. But also for never being false. He was always the inverse of Mick, focused as a front-man must be on the show. Charlie always was about music, not show. The man would never smile if he didn’t feel happy. Keith relied on this just as much. He knew Charlie–unlike almost everyone around him-could always be trusted to tell the truth.
Musicforeveraltoona.com

Rolling Stones 5/10/21

Coming on July 9th is the Rolling Stones‘ new multimedia set, The Rolling Stones — A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach. The double-DVD, two-CD set was captured in Brazil on February 8th, 2006 at Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach in front of a reported 1.5 million people — both on land and at sea. The set, which is an expanded version of the 2007 release, is packaged in a 12-by-12, 40-page book, along with an exclusive bonus DVD including a November 2005 concert in Salt Lake City — also from the band’s tour behind A Bigger Bang.
Music1029thebuzz.com

The Rolling Stones Announce Deluxe ‘A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach’ Release

Coming on July 9th is the Rolling Stones' new multimedia set, The Rolling Stones — A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach. The double-DVD, two-CD set was captured in Brazil on February 8th, 2006 at Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach in front of a reported 1.5 million people — both on land and at sea. The set, which is an expanded version of the 2007 release, is packaged in a 12-by-12, 40-page book, along with an exclusive bonus DVD including a November 2005 concert in Salt Lake City — also from the band's tour behind A Bigger Bang.
MusicEffingham Radio

Flashback: The Rolling Stones Begin Recording ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’

It was 56 years ago today (May 10th, 1965) that the Rolling Stones began recording their signature tune “(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction” at Chicago's legendary Chess Studios. Co-writer Keith Richards began writing the song in the early hours of the previous May 7th, while the group was on tour in Clearwater, Florida. In the middle of the night, Richards woke up with the distinctive eight-note riff in his head and recorded it on a portable tape recorder he traveled with. According to Richards, the actual tape contains 15 seconds of the song's riff and “40 minutes of him snoring.”
Musicmedialoper.com

Certain Songs #2102: The Rolling Stones – “Don’t Stop”

While the Stones had been putting out compilation albums since 1966’s Big Hits (High Tide and Green Grass), those compilations were either focused on either their pre Rolling Stones Records work or everything they’d done since they founded their own imprint. That all changed with 2002’s Forty Licks compilation. That’s...
Moviesrockcellarmagazine.com

Top 11 Songs That Shared Names with Movie Titles

“I would rather turn my head and cough than see any part of ‘Patch Adams’ again. The title of this movie should have been ‘Punch Adams!’. “Strange Brew” is the opening track of 1967’s Disraeli Gears, Cream‘s second album. Eric Clapton performs falsetto lead vocals on the song, which originated as a cover of the 1934 blues standard “Hey Lawdy Mama.” Ahmet Ertegun began as producer but after Felix Pappalardi came up with an idea for the song, he was asked to produce the rest of the album.
Theater & Danceudiscovermusic.com

Americana: How Country And Roots Music Found A “Brand New Dance”

When the term “Americana” was included in the prestigious Merriam-Webster dictionary in 2011, Americana Music Association executive director Jed Hilly joked that they would be selling T-shirts emblazoned with the word, along with the tag line “Look it up!” “It’s still a little off the radar,” added Hilly, “because we’re not super commercial.”
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Chrissie Hynde Announces Bob Dylan Covers Album

Chrissie Hynde will be releasing an album of Bob Dylan covers, the Pretenders singer announced on Monday. The LP, titled Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan, will be out on May 21st via BMG. In a statement, Hynde explains that she recorded the album during the Covid-19...
MoviesDen of Geek

Back to the Future: The Real Johnny B. Goode Rocked Long Before Marty McFly

Back to the Future is a classic comedy, one of the most popular films in motion picture history. Almost every laugh line lands with a perfectly executed punch. Every skateboard flip is a motion picture wonder. It’s one of those films which is broadly silly yet still has heart, and it’s a treasure of commercial cinema. But when Michael J. Fox’s Marty McFly straps on a cherry red Gibson ES-345 he plunders the golden oldies right out of the fingers of the true original. Ignore the bit where “Marvin Berry” calls his cousin on the phone. Chuck Berry didn’t just write “Johnny B. Goode,” he was Johnny B. Goode.
MusicSaratogian

Steven Van Zandt: Me and Bruce Springsteen were misfits obsessed with rock and roll

Steven Van Zandt and Bruce Springsteen bonded as they were both "misfits" who saw "rock and roll as a religion". The 70-year-old guitarist has served as Springsteen's right-hand man in the E Street Band since 1975 but they have been friends since the late 60s and Steven says they grew close over their obsession with music, quickly realizing they were kindred spirits.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Black And Blue’: Hot Stuff In 1976 From The Rolling Stones

May of 1976 was a typically eventful time in the chronicles of the Rolling Stones. When they announced their run of six nights at Earls Court in London, more than one million postal applications were received. Then, just after they had played a three-night stand at the Apollo in Glasgow, the charts for May 15 showed them climbing to No.2 in the UK with their new album Black And Blue — but going one place better in the US.
MusicPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Watch Ann Wilson Cover Led Zeppelin and Tom Petty with Gov’t Mule

Ann Wilson made a special appearance at a recent Gov’t Mule concert, joining the Southern rock jam band for an extended set, including covers of Led Zeppelin and Tom Petty. Gov’t Mule had begun their evening with a setlist made up largely of originals, but their songs alongside Wilson would almost entirely be covers. The Heart singer joined the group for a rendition of Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” before moving on to a blues medley of Memphis Slim's "Mother Earth" and Willie Dixon's "You Shook Me" (Heart combined the same two blues standards on their 1977 LP Magazine). From there, they returned to Zeppelin material, delivering rousing renditions of “Black Dog” and “No Quarter.”
MusicArkansas Online

OPINION | CRITICAL MASS: 1971 rock — Classic yet intransient

Rock 'n' roll was never supposed to look back. It was momentary music, meant to die as the notes faded away. It was noise produced by kids learning their instruments, inspiring amateurs with more heart than technique. Some of the best of it evaporated away after being apprehended by only the lucky few who happened to be in the garage that afternoon when the guitar player missed one note and struck another and it rang weirdly with something the bass player was trying. It hung there in the reverb for a second then was gone forever.
MusicPosted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Paul McCartney Gets Richer Because Others Sold Their Catalogs

The trend of veteran musicians selling their publishing rights has led to an increase in wealth for those who haven’t, The Sunday Times concluded in its annual "Rich List." Previewed before the official publication tomorrow (May 23), the British newspaper listed Paul McCartney as the richest musician in the U.K., with an increase in wealth of £20 million ($28.3 million) to £820 million ($1,160 million). Artists including U2, Elton John, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and others were given a similar markup. The list of richest British rockers is available below.
Musiccovermesongs.com

Five Good Covers: “Like a Rolling Stone” (Bob Dylan)

Five Good Covers presents five cross-genre reinterpretations of an oft-covered song. You might think “Like a Rolling Stone” would be the most-covered Dylan song. It was, after all, rated by Rolling Stone as the best song of all time. But it’s not. It’s not the second or third most-covered either. Or fourth. SecondHandSongs lists it at #7. That’s even behind “Make You Feel My Love,” which has had three fewer decades to collect new versions.
Musicloudersound.com

Billy Gibbons launches video for My Lucky Card filmed at legendary honky tonk

ZZ Top man Billy Gibbons has released a video for My Lucky Card, taken from his upcoming studio album Hardware. The video for a song – a typically lascivious, low-slung blues – was shot at Pappy & Harriet’s Legendary High Desert Honky-Tonk, a famed barbecue restaurant and music venue near Joshua Tree National Park.