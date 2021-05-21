Best Business Schools & MBA Rankings

It is not often that a business school dean hits the pages of one of Britain’s feverish tabloid newspapers. Yet, when François Ortalo-Magné became dean of the London Business School in 2017, the Daily Mail ran a story about his salary, which at a fraction over half a million pounds made him one of the highest-paid academics in the United Kingdom. The paper noted that his pay is more than three times the Prime Minister’s salary. A year later when another newspaper discovered that Ortalo-Magné had claimed a bag of £1 potato chips on expenses, its reporters almost had to be revived with smelling salts.