These Braves have those 10th-inning blues

(4-1) Gwinnett Stripers 7, (1-4) Charlotte Knights 3. Ender Inciarte, DH: 1-5 Johan Camargo, 3B: 2-4, 2 HR, BB, 2 RBI. Connor Johnstone, SP: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K. The Gwinnett offense is on a tear to start the season, with the handful of players that could provide bench support in Atlanta leading the charge. The Stripers went 12 up and 12 down through the first four innings of this game, but the Charlotte starter started to struggle halfway through the second trip around the order and Gwinnett broke out. A leadoff double by Travis Demeritte sparked the offense in the fifth, and they loaded the bases with one out. An RBI ground out gave them a run and the lead, but a double play erased a chance to score more. That would not be much harm though, as the third trip through the order the offense exploded. Ender Inciarte singled with one out in the inning, and then Orlando Arcia, Johan Camargo, and Travis Demeritte went back-to-back-to-back on home runs to force the starter from the game as they led 5-0. A couple of walks and a hit from Philip Ervin pushed across another run and the Stripers went into the later innings with a commanding 6-0 lead. Camargo added his second home run in the 7th inning and the bullpen was able to hold on and give Gwinnett a 7-3 win.