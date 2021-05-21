newsbreak-logo
These Braves have those 10th-inning blues

By Mark Bradley
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago
The Braves are 1-5 in extra-inning games. Were they 5-1, they would be leading the National League East. Some of this is because of luck. (Much of baseball is because of luck.) But here’s a chilling stat: The Braves, who are batting .227 as a team, are hitting .174 in extra innings. And that’s not the worst of it.

