A Jasper County man has been jailed for allegedly assaulting a female acquaintance in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot in Bay Springs. Darrell Stringer, Jr., 51, was taken into custody by the Bay Springs Police Department on Sunday (May 2) at his residence on CR 17. BSPD was assisted by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department during the arrest. Stringer has been charged with aggravated domestic violence.