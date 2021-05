The number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. is at the lowest point since April 2020, according to remarks made Thursday by a federal health official. "Our progress has been steady," Andy Slavitt, the White House's senior advisor for the COVID-19 response, said during a White House briefing. More than 580,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, and 4,119 deaths have been reported over the last seven days, according to CDC data. The seven-day daily average is 587 deaths per day. Cases of COVID-19 are also dropping as vaccination rates increase. During the same briefing, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said that the U.S. is averaging 36,800 cases per day.