Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 3 Easter Eggs and References
This article contains spoilers for Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 3. The third season of the Netflix and DreamWorks animated series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous pits the teenaged main characters against the Scorpius rex, a hybrid dinosaur like nothing they’ve ever dealt with before. They successfully defeat her, while simultaneously thwarting an attempt by Dr. Henry Wu to retrieve his research on the hybrids and dealing with the emotional impact of leaving their new found family.www.denofgeek.com