Phoebe Dynevor Finally Shares How She Feels About Regé-Jean Page Leaving Bridgerton

Netflix's Shondaland series "Bridgerton" is one of the hottest on the streaming giant. Within its first 28 days, the romance drama hit a record when 82 million households around the world watched at least two minutes of the series (via Entertainment Weekly). A Netflix blog post shared that, "The show has made the top 10 in every country except Japan — hitting number one in 83 countries including the U.S., U.K., Brazil, France, India, and South Africa." Due to the massive success of Season 1, Netflix renewed the series through Season 4 and announced an upcoming spinoff centered on the character of young Queen Charlotte (via TV Line). As exciting as all of the "Bridgerton" updates have been, the series also announced a bit of bad news.