Home of Woodside Senior Spray Painted With Anarchy Symbol, Nearly 20 Vehicles in Astoria Also Hit

Council Member Robert Holden outside the house on 63rd Street in Woodside that was targeted with graffiti Tuesday night (Photo: Robert Holden via Twitter @BobHoldenNYC)

The home of a Woodside senior was spray-painted with the “anarchy” symbol Tuesday night and the tires of a nearby vehicle were slashed.

In another incident on Wednesday night, nearly 20 vehicles in Astoria were targeted with a similar type of graffiti. It is unclear if both incidents are related, police said.

The vandalism in Woodside took place on 63rd Street. The owner informed Council Member Bob Holden of the crimes who subsequently told police.

Holden and members of the NYPD visited the scene and the lawmaker posted images of the destructive scrawl to Twitter.

The front garden wall of the building was spray-painted three times with a capital letter “A” inside a circle. The pattern symbolizes anarchy.

The building’s façade was also hit once with the symbol. The vandal used white spray paint.

All four tires on a 2013 Honda Elantra were also slashed Tuesday night. The car was parked around the corner from the house on 64th Street.

“These people are serious about intimidation and they obviously have some hate for that person,” said Holden, who condemned the attack.

“We’ve got to catch them because they might come back and do it again.”

The car belongs to the senior’s roommate but Holden believes the vehicle and the house were mistakenly targeted.

He said that around two weeks ago a similar-looking car in the area had four of its tires slashed. It was also spray-painted with the anarchy symbol, he said.

Holden believes the suspects came back on Tuesday night to target the same car for a second time but wrongly identified it. He believes the suspects then vandalized the senior’s house thinking the owner of the initial car they targeted lived there.

“They are causing thousands of dollars worth of damage,” said Holden, who emphasized that the NYPD is taking the matter very seriously.

“We think they will be caught because there are a lot of cameras around the house and in the area where the car was targeted,” he said.

Holden said he called on members of the non-profit Ace New York to clean up the graffiti. The organization provides work and job experience to homeless people and former inmates.

However, Holden said the two car owners will have to cover the cost of paying for new tires.

The NYPD said it is also investigating an incident in Astoria Wednesday night where 19 vehicles were targeted with spray paint.

The vehicles were parked along 33rd Street between Ditmars Boulevard and 23rd Avenue and had either the “anarchy” symbol or the letter “A” sprayed painted across them, police said.

A mix of white and red-colored spray paint was used in the incident

The NYPD said it is looking into the possibility that the incidents on Tuesday night and Wednesday night are related, police said.

A vehicle parked on 33rd Street between Ditmars and 23rd Avenue was vandalized (Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)