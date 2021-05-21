newsbreak-logo
Why Royal Experts Fear Prince Harry May Never Reconcile With The Royal Family

We've been hearing Britain's Prince Harry talk about his family and the perceived impact their actions have had on his mental health for the last few months. There was the bombshell-filled conversation between Oprah Winfrey, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, which took place back in March, and then there was the recent conversation, which aired as part of actor Dax Shepard's podcast, where Harry addressed his "genetic pain" (via Telegraph).

