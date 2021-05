Finally, theatre is coming back and the Royal Players and Young Players have announced five shows for the 2021 schedule. For the first show of the year, the Young Players will present Disney’s Frozen Jr., July 15-18, sponsored by Everett Buick GMC. The enchanting modern classic from Disney is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. The director for this production is Tanner Oglesby.