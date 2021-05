This is one Carnival in which families won’t be bummed out by that sign that says: “Must Be at Least This Tall to Ride.” To the contrary: When it comes to accommodating your little ones, Cars.com reviewer Jennifer Geiger says the all-new-for-2022 Kia Carnival minivan is just short of magic. Geiger’s comprehensive critique of the Carnival was able to pull off the nifty trick of being among the most popular Cars.com articles of the past week.