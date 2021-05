The Tesla Roadster 2022 isn’t due until next year, but you can go and check out the car for yourself, provided you live near the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. A prototype of the car is on show as part of a pop-up exhibit that’s happening right now. But you’ll need to get down there soon, because it’ll only be there until June 2. Which is, funnily enough, the day before the Tesla Model S Plaid’s ‘delivery event’.