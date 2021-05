Recently, Transport & Environment asked Bloomberg New Energy Finance to take a look at the market for light electric vehicles in Europe with an eye to determining when they will become less expensive to manufacture than conventional cars with gasoline engines. The answer from BNEF is that 2027 is the year when that transition will occur. In addition, the Bloomberg team found that battery electric vehicles could reach 100% of new sales across the EU by 2035 if lawmakers introduce measures like tighter vehicle CO2 targets and provide strong support for charging infrastructure.