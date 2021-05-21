Masks now optional in Austin-Travis County

Loic Venance/Getty Images

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) Masks are not required in Austin-Travis County in compliance with the recent orders by Gov. Greg Abbott and the Centers for Disease Control.

Masks are no longer required unless certain businesses require customers to wear one, according to KUT.

Austin-Travis County issued the following recommendations for those fully vaccinated: all normal activities can resume including domestic and international travel without a mask unless required by a business/travel agency (or destination), and testing or quarantining is not necessary if exposed unless you develop (COVID-19) symptoms.

Those only partially vaccinated or not vaccinated are still recommended to wear a mask, especially those older or who are at higher risk.

The recommendations come after Abbott issued an order this week prohibiting governmental entities from requiring masks. Last week, the CDC also said vaccinated people do not need to wear masks.