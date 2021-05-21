TeenWorks to host Muncie Program Hiring Day on Saturday

MUNCIE — High school students looking for work this summer can attend a hiring event this weekend in Muncie.

TeenWorks will host its annual Muncie Program Hiring Day from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Cornerstone Center for the Arts.

According to a news release, more than 80 teens will meet their site supervisors, complete their new hire paperwork for a six-week summer jobs program and set up a PrimeTrust checking account if they do not already have one for direct deposit.

Participants will work in groups of 10-12 at seven work sites, including Hillcroft Services, Inside Out, IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Prairie Creek Reservoir, Red-Tail Land Conservancy, Second Harvest Food Bank and Yorktown Junior Athletics Association.

PREVIOUS | TeenWorks builds life, career skills for high school students | Summer program allows teens to develop employability skills