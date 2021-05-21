newsbreak-logo
Far right Belgian soldier who hoarded weapons still at large

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — Hundreds of specialized forces kept hunting Friday for a heavily armed Belgian soldier who is on a federal anti-terror watch list and was seen early this week near the home of a person he had threatened. Jurgen Conings, 46, an expert marksman known for his extreme-right sympathies,...

Public SafetyUS News and World Report

Italian Police Seize Weapons, Nazi Flags From Far-Right Group

ROME (Reuters) - Italian police said they found weapons, Nazi flags and pictures of dictator Benito Mussolini in the homes of the members of a white supremacist movement who were trying to build a new fascist party. Officers searched the homes of 25 people belonging to the 'Last Legion' group...
Public Safetywtvbam.com

Belgian police hunt heavily armed soldier who threatened virologist

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgian police have launched a manhunt for a heavily armed soldier with far-right tendencies who disappeared on Monday after threatening a virologist supportive of COVID-19 vaccines and coronavirus restrictions. The 46-year-old soldier, Jurgen Conings, left his home near the Dutch border on Monday morning and has not...
Militarywcn247.com

Fugitive Belgian extremist soldier evades massive manhunt

BRUSSELS (AP) — Hundreds of specialized forces have kept looking in vain for a heavily armed Belgian soldier who is on a federal anti-terror watch list and was seen early this week near the home of a person he had threatened. The 46-year-old fugitive is an expert marksman known for his extreme-right sympathies. Identified as Jurgen Conings, he was still thought to be hiding Friday in a vast nature park in northeastern Belgium that over 400 soldiers and police officials have combed for three straight days. Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne refused to confirm that Conings’ target on Monday was virologist Marc Van Ranst, a key scientific advisor on Belgium’s COVID-19 program.
MilitaryJanes

US Navy seizes large weapons shipment in Arabian Sea

The crew of US Navy cruiser USS Monterey seized a large shipment of weapons after stopping and searching a dhow in the north of the Arabian Sea on 6-7 May, with the US 5th Fleet saying it included thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles and hundreds of PKM machine guns, sniper rifles, and rocket launchers.
MilitaryTimes Daily

Belgian manhunt for soldier on terror-watch list goes on

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian forces kept up their manhunt for an armed soldier who is on a terror watch list because of his extreme right sympathies while the government remained nonplussed over how a known threat to society could have had access to an array of heavy weapons. Support local...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Hill

8 dead in Russia school shooting

At least eight people were killed when a gunman attacked a school in Russia on Monday, while nearly two dozen others were wounded. The Associated Press and The Washington Post reported that seven eighth-grade students were killed in the attack, along with one teacher. The suspected gunman, who is 19, is in custody, according to Russian officials.
Militarysandiegouniontribune.com

Indonesian troops kill Papuan rebel commander

Two Papuan independence fighters, including a rebel commander, were killed in ongoing clashes between Indonesian security forces and a rebel group in the country’s troubled easternmost region, authorities said Thursday. The clashes began last month in restive Papua province after rebels set fire to several schools and killed two teachers...
Militarybalkaninsight.com

Croatia Identifies Five Exhumed Bodies of War Victims

Forensic experts identified three civilians and two soldiers whose remains were exhumed in eastern Croatia after they went missing during the 1991-95 war. Investigators recover a body from a mass grave in the Croatian village of Ilok in September 1999. Photo: EPA/STRINGER. Five people who had been missing since the...
MilitaryDerrick

NATO to continue Afghan troop training after leaving country

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO will continue to train Afghan special forces outside the country after it winds up 18 years of security work in conflict-torn Afghanistan in coming months, the military organization’s top civilian official said Friday. “As we end our military presence, we are opening a new chapter,” NATO...
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

Belgian authorities scour national park for rogue soldier

Belgian security forces on Thursday were combing a national park for a soldier suspected of extreme-right views who went missing after stealing arms from a military base and threatening public figures. Hundreds of police and army personnel were deployed on the hunt for Jurgen Conings, 46, after his abandoned vehicle was found in the area near the Dutch border on Tuesday evening with four rocket launchers inside. "More than 400 people are sweeping this territory to try to resolve this dangerous situation," Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told lawmakers on Thursday afternoon. Prosecutors warned that Conings, who reportedly served in Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, likely remained armed and dangerous after he was suspected of stealing weapons from a military base where he worked as an instructor.
PoliticsBBC

German officer who posed as Syrian refugee in terror trial

A German military officer has gone on trial, accused of posing as a Syrian refugee and planning far-right terrorism attacks on politicians. Named only as Lt Franco A, the officer - who was based in France - led an extraordinary double life, registered as a refugee called David Benjamin. He...
Public SafetyNew York Post

Manhunt launched for anti-lockdown sniper who threatened virologist

Belgian police have launched a manhunt for a heavily armed soldier who threatened a virologist supportive of COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions. Corporal Jurgen Conings, 46 — dubbed the “Rambo” of anti-vaxxers by local media — allegedly swiped four missile launchers, a machine gun and a pistol from his barracks near Limburg on Monday and went into hiding in a nearby forest, according to the Guardian.
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Rogue Belgian soldier lurked near potential target's home

A Belgian soldier with suspected extreme-right views who absconded with military weapons spent two hours lurking near the home of a potential assassination target, officials said Friday. An investigating judge has opened a probe into an alleged "terrorist attempted murder" four days after 46-year-old Jurgen Conings disappeared, leaving behind "troubling" letters threatening coronavirus experts. The search for the serviceman, which has been joined by specialist police units from four countries and troops backed with armoured cars and helicopters, has focused around a national park in northeastern Belgium, near the Dutch border. But four days later, officers have lifted a cordon around the Hoge Kempen park, near where the suspect's abandoned car was found earlier in the week with anti-tank rocket launchers inside. He is thought to have taken more weapons with him and gone on the run.
EuropePosted by
Daily Mail

Mass grave containing bones, clothes and shoes of Nazi massacre victims is uncovered near Belarus village where 1,000 women, children and pensioners were slaughtered

Bone remains, fragments of clothing and shoes are among the items Belarusian investigators have uncovered at a mass grave of civilians killed by the Nazis during World War II. Chilling photos show officials working to unearth ammunition, bones and, at times, full skeletons from the previously unknown mass grave, discovered near the village of Logoza.
Violent CrimesTelegraph

Four missile launchers found in abandoned car of far-Right soldier on the run after threatening virologist

A heavily armed soldier on the run from Belgian police has been named by the force after they retrieved four missile launchers from his abandoned car. Jurgen Conings, a veteran of 20 years and suspected Nazi sympathiser, is thought to be spending a second night in hiding in a national park after threatening one of the country’s most famous coronavirus experts.