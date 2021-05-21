newsbreak-logo
USD/CHF: Building inflation concerns pose some upside risks for the Swiss franc – MUFG

By Matías Salord
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts at MUFG Bank, point out the Swiss franc has recently started to strengthen alongside the price of gold. They argue the move is driven more by building concerns over higher inflation rather than safe-haven demand. Key Quotes:. “The re-strengthening of the CHF in recent months has cast some doubt...

S.Korea stocks slip as cryptocurrencies, Fed tapering concerns jolt markets

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Monday as investors weighed a slump in cryptocurrencies and looked ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's read on inflation this week. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 16.73 points, or 0.51%, to 3,140.29 as of 0228 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.75% and peer SK Hynix fell 2.45%, while LG Chem fell 0.56% and Naver fell 1.67%. ** Focus this week will be on Fed speakers as the biggest concern in the market is with policy tapering, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** Federal Reserve officials should start talking about the best way to reduce their asset purchases "sooner rather than later," Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said on Friday. ** Bitcoin fell 13% on Sunday after it suffered another sell-off that left it down nearly 50% from the year's high. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 114.3 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,128.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.11% lower than its previous close at 1,127.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.4 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,127.7. ** The KOSPI has risen 9.29% so far this year, and gained 0.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 347.72 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 911, the number of advancing shares was 216. ** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 1.114%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.5 basis points to 2.119%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
StocksNASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares wary on U.S. inflation, battered bitcoin charts recovery

Stocks struggled for momentum on Monday as investors awaited key U.S. inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy, while bitcoin rebounded from its hammering on news of China's clampdown on mining and trading of cryptocurrencies. LONDON/SYDNEY, May 24 (Reuters) - Stocks struggled for momentum on Monday as investors awaited key...
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Weakens Amid Declining Bond Yields

The U.S. dollar depreciated against its most major counterparts in the Asian session on Monday, in tandem with falling treasury yields, as investors pinned hopes on the Fed maintaining its easy monetary policy in the coming months. Inflation expectations eased as investors digested the Fed’s commitment to its dovish policy.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD remains confined in a range above mid-1.2000s, seems vulnerable

Sliding US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and capped the upside for USD/CAD. An uptick in crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and did little to lend any support to the major. The USD/CAD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian shares recover, but Asia beset by virus worries

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 * Investors eye key central bank meeting in Indonesia * Malaysian stocks snap 3 day losing streak * Singapore core inflation rises to 0.6% in April By Harish Sridharan May 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian shares recovered almost all the ground lost last week in early trading on Monday, providing the standout performance among Asia's emerging markets that have been unsettled by the pandemic's resurgence in the region. More broadly, investors remained concerned by chances that U.S. monetary policy could be tightened sooner than expected due to inflationary pressures, and would be closly watching comments by Federal Reserve officials expected later in the week. Asian currencies were flat as the dollar pulled slightly off last week's three-month lows. The Philippine peso stood out with a 0.2% drop. Equities in Malaysia gained as much as 1% and eyed their best session since April 7. Shares in the country lost 1.3% last week as record coronavirus numbers and deaths unnerved investors, who were now picking up bargains after a three-day losing streak by the index. The country reported a record 6,976 new coronavirus cases on Sunday amid a recent surge in infections. While India is suffering a second wave of coronavirus cases on vastly higher scale, even countries like Taiwan and Singapore, which came through the first year of the pandemic relatively unscathed, are now facing rising numbers that have forced their governments to impose tighter restrictions on people's movement. On Monday, Singapore and Taiwan shares edged higher, but they have lost 2.8% and 7.1% so far this month. Minutes from the Fed's April meeting last week suggested that a sizable minority of policymakers were open to discuss potentially tapering bond purchases, and Fed speakers this week could shed further light on U.S. policy settings. "Taper talk is likely to be referred frequently going forward, especially by the hawkish members of the FOMC, but it is unlikely to have a huge initial impact on EM FX like in 2013, as the Fed is being very careful this time," analysts at Barclays FX and EM Macro Strategy said in a note. Singapore's core inflation rate, the central bank's favoured price measure - rose to 0.6% in April from a year earlier, compared to 0.5% in the previous month. Stocks in the country were trading 0.2% higher, while the currency strenghtened 0.1% In Indonesia, the rupiah was largely unchanged ahead of Tuesday's monetary policy decision. Bank Indonesia is expected to keep its key interest rate steady at record lows, a Reuters poll found, as the rupiah faces pressure from capital outflows and as the economy slowly recovers from the pandemic. South Korea's central bank also meets on Thursday. Stocks were down on Monday with a slump in cryptocurrencies weighing on the index. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index wwew Sime Darby Plantation Bhd and Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd ** In the Philippines, top index loser was Megaworld Corp , down 3.85% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 1.9 basis points at 6.501% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0358 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan +0.08 -5.15 <.N2 0.43 3.62 25> China.
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Holds Steady On Weak Dollar

Gold prices steadied near the highest level in more than four months on Monday, as a weak dollar on the back of pullback in U.S. yields and a slide in cryptocurrencies helped. Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,878.43 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,878.75.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher on weaker dollar, U.S. yields

(New throughout, adds comments, updates prices) * U.S. yields, dollar eases * Markets await U.S. data, further policy clues from Fed By Sumita Layek May 24 (Reuters) - Gold inched higher on Monday as a weaker dollar and U.S. Treasury yields bolstered its appeal, while investors awaited key data this week to assess the pace of economic recovery in the United States. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,882.61 per ounce at 10:25 a.m. EDT (1425 GMT), having last week reached its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,889.75. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,881.50. A tick lower in the dollar and U.S. yields is acting in gold's favour, Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures said, adding stronger equity markets were providing a counterweight. The dollar was pinned near three-month lows, while U.S Treasury yields were subdued, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying bullion. Investors now await to hear if Federal Reserve speakers this week will stick to a patient policy, while awaiting data including U.S. gross domestic product, jobless claims and durable goods. "If (data) comes out substantially better-than-expected that would probably be bearish for gold, because the likelihood of a Fed taper (of its bond-buying programme) will be sooner rather than later," Haberkorn said, adding if the data is worse-than-expected, gold could trade north of $1,900 fairly quickly. The recent crash in bitcoin was also providing support to gold, analysts said. "Gold prices are very strong at these levels. There are any number of things to scare investors into wanting to buy gold, but we also have a situation where in Europe, U.S. and Canada, where the vaccines are starting to have a positive effect," said Jeffrey Christian, managing partner of CPM Group. "The economies are reopening and economic activity is strong ... Maybe gold prices could back off a little bit." Elsewhere, palladium fell 0.8% to $2,761.17 per ounce, silver gained 1% to $27.78, and platinum rose 0.7% to $1,175.13. (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark Potter)
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After rebounding from 1.2238, EURUSD is falling towards 1.2152 and may later grow to reach 1.2200, thus forming a new consolidation range between the two latter levels. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may continue the correction towards 1.2055; if to the upside – start another growth with the target at 1.2322.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar rises broadly as upbeat U.S. PMI data trigger short covering

The greenback snapped its recent losing streak and rebounded broadly in hectic New York session as release of robust U.S. PMI data prompted unwinding of recent short usd positions. Reuters reported U.S. factory activity gathered speed in early May amid strong domestic demand, but backlogs of uncompleted work are piling...
Businesskdal610.com

Dollar near 3-month low, weighed by prospects of dovish Fed

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar stood near its lowest level in three months against a resurgent euro, struggling for traction as investors pared earlier bets the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon be ready to taper its stimulus. The dollar index, measuring the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Gold prices firm on weaker US dollar, Treasury yields

BENGALURU (May 24): Gold prices edged up on Monday, hovering near their highest in more than four months, as a weaker dollar and pullback in U.S. Treasury yields supported the safe-haven metal. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,882.10 per ounce by 0050 GMT. Last week, gold prices hit their...
BusinessWashington Post

The inflation risk is real

The covid-19 chapter in U.S. economic history is coming to a close more rapidly than almost anyone expected, including me. Within weeks, gross domestic product will reach a new peak, and it is likely to exceed its pre-covid trend line before year’s end, as the economy enjoys its fastest year of growth in decades. Job openings are at record levels, and unemployment may well fall below 4 percent in the next 12 months. Wages and productivity growth are increasing.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD bulls tiring in bearish H&S pattern

AUD/USD bears seeking break of the daily support structure. Eyes on the daily H&S pattern, commodities and US stocks. AUD/USD ended lower on Friday, losing 0.59% as the US dollar firmed on strong US data during mixed markets on Wall Street. AUD, which is a high-beta currency, is closely correlated...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD edges higher to 0.7750 supported by risk flows

AUD/USD pushes higher during the American trading hours. US Dollar Index stays in the red below 90.00. Wall Street's main indexes register impressive gains on Monday. The AUD/USD pair gained traction in the second half of the day on Monday and reached a fresh daily high of 0.7756. As of writing, the pair was up 0.24% on the day at 0.7750.
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index consolidates Friday’s gains around 90.00

DXY refreshes intraday low, fades bounce off early January low. Market sentiment dwindles amid a quiet session, US 10-years Treasury yields drop. Fedspeak, Chicago Fed National Activity Index eyed for fresh impulse. US dollar index (DXY) fails to extend Friday’s bounce off 4.5-month low, refreshing intraday bottom with 89.97 level,...
Businessdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: H&S Pattern Signals Further Weakness

Set a sell-stop at 0.7700 and a take-profit 0.7612 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement). Add a stop-loss at 0.7760. Set a buy stop at 0.7740 and a take-profit at 0.7850. Add a stop-loss at 0.7670. The AUD/USD retreated today as the US dollar sell-off gained steam. The pair dropped to 0.7700, which...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD stays flat near 1.4150 as BoE commentary fails to trigger reaction

GBP/USD remains on track to close the day unchanged. US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate below 90.00. BoE's Bailey says current trends don't support the view for additional support. The GBP/USD pair dropped toward 1.4100 during the European trading hours but didn't have a tough time erasing its losses. After...
Retailmarketpulse.com

NZD steady as Retail Sales rises

The New Zealand dollar is in positive territory on Monday. In the European session, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7175, up 0.19% on the day. The pair is coming off a rough week, falling 1.16%. This marked its worst weekly performance since March. New Zealand Retail Sales rebound. After the double-digit...