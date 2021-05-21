Alex Rodriguez Allegedly ‘Slides’ Into Australian TV Host Belinda Russell’s DMs After J.Lo Split

Josh Duhamel has opened up about his ‘Shotgun Wedding’ co-star Jennifer Lopez, and how she’s coping after her high-profile split from fiance Alex Rodriguez. If anyone has the inside scoop on Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez‘s recent split, it’s her Shotgun Wedding co-star Josh Duhamel. The actor, 48, opened up on the May 5 episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon about how the “Let’s Get Loud” singer was doing after she and A-Rod called it quits. “I know you’ve just finished filming a movie with one of our favorites, Jennifer Lopez,” Jimmy began, asking, “How is J.Lo doing, and that’s really what I want to ask.”