Alex Rodriguez Allegedly ‘Slides’ Into Australian TV Host Belinda Russell’s DMs After J.Lo Split
Belinda Russell claimed during the Friday, May 21, episode of ‘Today Extra’ that Alex Rodriguez complimented her ‘great feed’ on Instagram! Learn more. Alex Rodriguez seems to be moving on with his life since his engagement to Jennifer Lopez ended in April 2021. The former Yankees star, 45, allegedly slid into the DMs of Today Extra host Belinda Russell. The Australian TV personality, 42, claimed that A-Rod slid into her DMs recently to compliment her “great feed” on Instagram, after she shared a video of herself dancing on the Channel Nine set with her co-workers. HollywoodLife reached out to Alex Rodriguez’s rep for comment, but did not receive a response as of press time.todaynewspost.com