The story of Robin Hood is often told as a lighthearted tale of a cheerful knave who steals from the rich to provide to the poor. It’s been adapted as a cartoon featuring anthropomorphic animals, a comedy, and more recently a relatively family-friendly action epic. But Hood: Outlaws and Legends takes Robin and friends down a bit of a different and notably darker path. This PvEvP multiplayer game sees two teams of four bandits each vying to steal treasure from the state, while also trying to prevent the other from nabbing it themselves. It weaves between stealth and all-out action in an attempt to claim the treasure for yourself.