MLB

“If the Manager Tells You Not to Swing, You Shouldn’t Swing”

By Rodger Wyland
Posted by 
104.5 The Team
104.5 The Team
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The question marks the Yankees had with their starting pitching are being answered. The starting rotation is becoming much more than Gerrit Cole and the rest. Corey Kluber and Domingo German are both 4-2 and pitching great right now. Kluber threw a no-hitter, and Herman follows with seven dominate innings on Thursday against Texas. Starting pitching can mask an offense that has yet to fire on all cylinders and that is currently still a case for the Yankees. If they are able to get this type of production from the rotation and eventually the offense gets back to where it has been in the past, this is the Yankees World Series team that we may have been waiting for.

