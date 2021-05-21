Billie Eilish is headed to Salt Lake City. Here’s when

newsbreak-logo
Billie Eilish, the 19-year-old pop star who exploded on the music scene and swept the 2020 Grammy Awards, is coming to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Next year, Eilish — who at 18 became the youngest artist to win album of the year — is heading out on tour in support of her second album, “Happier Than Ever.” The album, which comes out July 30, follows the massive success of Eilish’s debut record “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” that hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S. and 17 other countries following its release in 2019, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.

