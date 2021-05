I have spent way too much time in the past begging people to give their lives to You. You did not beg anyone to believe You or follow You. You gave them the choice and then you let them live with their choice. I am not called to beg. I am called to be a witness of You. Not my church, not my denomination, not my religion. I am called to speak the truth about Who You Are, what You did, what You are doing and will do. I am called to be a witness of You – the real and living and POWERFUL King of Kings.