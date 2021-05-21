Stevie J Has A PSA For "Soulless" Artists & "Non-Talented" Executives

The 2020 pandemic gave birth to creativity and imagination to many. From the privileged rich to the underprivileged poor, we all faced the same challenges. Like an ambitious prisoner learning the science to value every single precious second versus time, DJ A-Rod started his highly anticipated interview series “LIVE WITH DJ A-ROD” during COVID-19 struggles and nationwide restrictions as the solution to everyday troubles. The highly entertaining “LIVE WITH DJ A-ROD” was a form of restoration out of our restrictions, and became a refuge for many artists signed and unsigned, featuring professionals in the entertainment industry, actors, athletes and industry insiders who found an equal bond of humility and a peace within to keep their fire going despite the odds they were against.