Stevie J Has A PSA For "Soulless" Artists & "Non-Talented" Executives
Stevie J isn't feeling the current state of the music industry, and he's apparently tired of holding his tongue. In a recent post to Instagram, the Love & Hip-Hop star slammed the music industry for allowing such an excessive amount of untalented artists and record executives to rise to prominence. In light of his frustration, Stevie J also reveals that he will be going on Instagram Live to air out his grievances.www.hotnewhiphop.com