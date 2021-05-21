newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Stevie J Has A PSA For "Soulless" Artists & "Non-Talented" Executives

By Joshua Robinson
hotnewhiphop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStevie J isn't feeling the current state of the music industry, and he's apparently tired of holding his tongue. In a recent post to Instagram, the Love & Hip-Hop star slammed the music industry for allowing such an excessive amount of untalented artists and record executives to rise to prominence. In light of his frustration, Stevie J also reveals that he will be going on Instagram Live to air out his grievances.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stevie J
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psa#Music Industry#Live Music#Game Music#Instagram Live#Hitmaker#Hip Hop Artists#Psa#Record Executives#Untalented Artists#Real Music#Star#Love#People#Prominence#Enuff#Trash#Turning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

J. Cole Is The First Artist To Have Solo Feature On The Cover Of Slam

J. Cole's been giving us varsity bars since he came into the game, drawing the parallels between his come-up in rap and the NBA. While Cole's often mentioned in the list of rappers that could hoop, the upcoming release of The Off-Season will be a new body of work to bridge the gap between athletes and entertainers.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Artist of the Week: J. Cole

AceShowbiz - J. Cole made a wave as he's back with new music. The 36-year-old rapper dropped "Interlude", a soulful hip-hop single with melodic flow from his much-anticipated new studio album. He rapped about his personal struggles and journey to become one of the standouts in the music game. A...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Glasses Malone Is Frustrated With Mase's Gang Culture Criticism: "Ridiculous"

Not everyone was praising Mase for his recent comments regarding gang culture. The former Bad Boy artist has left his Rap life in the dust as he's opted to continue his career as a pastor, and like many others, he's using social media to share his message. Last week, Mase popped up on Instagram with a lengthy post about how the "weakest thing a Black man can do" is "join a street gang."
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Drake Co-Signs Coi Leray

Even some of the most tapped-in industry insiders couldn't have predicted the remarkable rise of 23-year-old rapper Coi Leray. Daughter of the infamous Benzino, the "No More Parties" artist has been having the most surprising success of the year thus far, completely blowing the roof off of previous expectations and reaching new heights in her career. As she prepares the release of her upcoming debut album, Coi seeks to shock the world once again in the coming weeks.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Moneybagg Yo Looking To Sign 2 Artists

Moneybagg Yo is currently enjoying a moment at the top, with his new album A Gangsta's Pain sitting comfortably in the number one spot on the Billboard charts. Now, he's looking to expand on his Bread Gang empire, taking to Instagram to open the floor for submissions. It's a tactic we've seen employed before, with Gucci Mane frequently taking to Instagram to find the next 1017 signee -- whether it yields results for Moneybagg remains to be seen.
Celebritiesthisis50.com

DJ A-Rod Has The Ear For Discovering New Artists

The 2020 pandemic gave birth to creativity and imagination to many. From the privileged rich to the underprivileged poor, we all faced the same challenges. Like an ambitious prisoner learning the science to value every single precious second versus time, DJ A-Rod started his highly anticipated interview series “LIVE WITH DJ A-ROD” during COVID-19 struggles and nationwide restrictions as the solution to everyday troubles. The highly entertaining “LIVE WITH DJ A-ROD” was a form of restoration out of our restrictions, and became a refuge for many artists signed and unsigned, featuring professionals in the entertainment industry, actors, athletes and industry insiders who found an equal bond of humility and a peace within to keep their fire going despite the odds they were against.
MusicPosted by
Vice

The Parallels Between the Joe Budden Drama and a Broken Music Industry

Last weekend, Jamil “Mal” Clay and Rory Farrell, former co-hosts of The Joe Budden Podcast, recorded an hour-long video explaining why they’re no longer involved in the show. “In some cases, I can’t tell you everything—just because it is personal and legal things to some degree—but there should be some transparency,” Rory said. “This is not my truth, this is the truth,” Mal added. “This is what happened and what didn’t happen and I thought we owed it to the fans and the supporters.” Their situation reveals the ways contracts can be just as complicated for podcasters as they are for musicians.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Anitta's "Girl From Rio" Gets The DaBaby Treatment

At the end of April, Brazillian singer Anitta released the catchy, summer-ready single "Girl From Rio," and in less than a full month, the song's official music video has already reached 21 million views on YouTube. To help push the song to even bigger heights, Grammy-nominated artist DaBaby has officially joined the remix of the bubbling global hit.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Fredo Bang Warns Street Dudes Against Posting Photos Of Their Mothers

Celebrities regularly share images and videos of their homelife experiences, but every Mother's Day, the world receives an intimate look at the parents and guardians who helped raise our favorite stars. Over the weekend, millions of people tuned in to watch SWV and Xscape jam on Verzuz, and just as many famous faces took to social media to share pictures of their mothers. From chart-topping Rap artists to well-known movie stars to our favorite television actors, pictures of celebrities showing off Ma Dukes took over timelines.
Musiczapgossip.com

Swizz Beatz pays tribute to DMX at Billboard Music Awards

Swizz Beatz paid tribute to his “brother”, DMX, at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (23.05.21). The 42-year-old producer took a moment to honour the late rapper – who died last month aged 50, two weeks after suffering a heart attack- when he took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre to present the award for Top Rap Song.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Michael B. Jordan Calls Lauren London "One Of The Strongest Women I Know"

The future of Lauren London's career hung in the balance following the death of Nipsey Hussle. London was admittedly unsure of if she would navigate an acting career again, but after Michael B. Jordan reached out, she decided to lend her talents to the film, Without Remorse. Jordan and London star as a married couple who are expecting a child, but London revealed in an interview that the evolution of her character was why she decided to participate.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Explains Why Boosie Is "A Real Life Gangsta"

Boosie has gained a notable following not only through his music, but for keeping notoriously true to self no matter how people might feel. Though some may find themselves put off by Boosie's unapologetic demeanor, others -- including many of his hip-hop peers -- appreciate him for his authenticity. Young...
MusicNew Haven Register

Drake Still Number One on Artists 500 as J. Cole Cracks Top 10

Drake held on at Number One on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart, while J. Cole cracked the Top 10 for the first time. Drake pulled in 128.1 million song streams for the week of May 7th through May 13th, while Taylor Swift once again landed right behind him at Number Two, with 106 million streams. MoneyBagg Yo fell at Number Three with 93.9 million streams and Juice WRLD landed at Four with 86.9 million streams.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Responds To Soulja Boy's "Verzuz" Announcement

Bow Wow has responded to Soulja Boy's announcement that the two rappers will be battling it out on an upcoming episode of Verzuz. “Soulja, I have so many No. 1s,” Bow Wow said in an Instagram video, Saturday. “If you go on Google right now and you type in ‘Rappers with the most No. 1s,’ you will see Drake first, Eminem, Lil Wayne. I’m on a list with a lot of greats. There ain’t a lot of us.”
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Says She Wants No Part Of The Female Rapper Competition: "I'm An Artist"

Coi Leray says she doesn't want to be classified as a "female rapper" when it comes to "competition shit" and prefers to be considered an "artist." "I’m not a female rapper. I’m a artist. Leave that rap competition shit for the rappers. I just want to make good music and have a good time," she tweeted, Friday morning.
Celebritieshotspotatl.com

Drake Accused Of Breaking Up Man’s Engagement With Beautiful Singer

As Drizzy gears up for the release of his latest album, Certified Lover Boy, the Canadian rapper is being accused of ruining one couple’s plans for marriage. According to a now-deleted Instagram post by a man claiming to be Naomi Sharon’s fiancé, Drake used recording sessions as an opportunity to get a little too personal with his wife-to-be.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Duval Pitches 'Verzuz' Battle Between Boosie & Plies "In A Hood Club"

Verzuz has effectively taken the culture by storm. Conceived by industry heavyweights Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, the musical battle show gained popularity as individuals across America tuned in for new forms of entertainment in the pandemic. Originally strictly available through Instagram live, the popular series has gone on to be available on avenues like Triller and FITE.
Celebritiestheboxhouston.com

Iconic Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu Dead At 54

Legendary Hip-Hop photographer Chi Modu has passed away. He was just 54. On Saturday, May 22, an Instagram post from Modu’s official account shared the sudden, sad news. “Our hearts are broken… We continue the fight ©. . The family request privacy at this time, ” was the caption of...