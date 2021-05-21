newsbreak-logo
Churchill Downs Results Friday May 21st, 2021

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

1st-$28,300, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy.

SportsFrankfort Times

Sports on TV

Combat SportsDerrick

Taylor unanimously outpoints Ramirez in unification bout

Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Golden Gate Fields

1st_$10,500, mdn cl, 3YO F, 5f, clear. Off 1:23. Time 0:59.86. Fast. Scratched_Clubhouse Saint. Also Ran_Snoozy Suzy, Ardtrea, Ashley Beautiful. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $3.40. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-5-7) paid $3.62. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-5) paid $10.75. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gamblingperutribune.com

BC-Results Lone Star-10-Add

SportsMarion Chronicle-Tribune

World Athletics approves 23 Russians to compete as neutrals

MONACO (AP) — World Athletics has declared 23 Russian track and field athletes eligible to compete under a neutral flag ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. With their national federation under a doping suspension, Russians must apply for individual exemptions to gain “authorized neutral athlete” status after their drug-testing records have been vetted.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Charles Town

1st_$8,800, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, clear. Off 7:15. Time 1:22.31. Fast. Also Ran_Glorious Mystery, Flirting Fuhr Avie, Procidana, City Princess. $1 Exacta (3-6) paid $85.60. $1 Superfecta (3-6-4-1) paid $514.10. $1 Trifecta (3-6-4) paid $188.50. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Michigan State9&10 News

Here is the latest Michigan sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Santana belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Kansas City Royals a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Kansas City was held to three hits until the ninth, when Whit Merrifield led off with an infield single before Santana connected against Michael Fulmer. Kyle Zimmer struck out three in two hitless innings for the win. Royals manager Mike Matheny was ejected for the second time this season for arguing in the sixth. Detroit scored twice in the first against Kris Bubic, sparked by Robbie Grossman’s leadoff double. Jeimer Candelario and Ethan Haase each hit an RBI single.
Madras, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Cheer group wins event

Madras Pep and Cheer team scored first place in their division during Vegas competition A Madras Pep and Cheer team earned first place in their division during The Pinnacle Cheerleading Championship - Powered by JAMZ, held Saturday, May 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Madras Pep and Cheer owner and coach Ashley Garcia-Manteiga accompanied the seven girls, ages 8 to 12, to the event. The local team competed against four other youth cheer programs in the 12 and Under Show Cheer Division. They performed a cheer and dance routine. "They are the first cheer team in Madras to go to a national competition and win – and it's a youth program," Garcia-Manteiga said, adding that her team had zero deductions on their performance routine. JAMZ, a large cheer competition organization, hosted the event at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Hundreds of high school, all-star, and youth teams also competed. {loadposition sub-article-01}