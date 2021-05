Liverpool’s chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League improved immeasurably over the past eight days. The 4-2 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford and defeats for Chelsea and Leicester City makes ending the campaign in the top four a viable ambition.To make that happen, Jurgen Klopp’s team need to win the final three games. West Bromwich Albion, Burnley and Crystal Palace have little to play for but the managers of all three clubs would take pleasure in contributing to Liverpool’s misery. The deposed champions are facing trial by nemesis.First up is Sam Allardyce tomorrow. The Albion manager has...