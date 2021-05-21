Far right Belgian soldier who hoarded weapons still at large

It has been over half a year since he has seen his wife and child or any of his friends. Half a year since he has really left the house where he is hiding. But today, despite the grave dangers, he has decided to make an exception.Hoodie pulled down over his face, sweeping nervous glances from side to side, Ali makes his way over to our car, checking he is not being followed.The chosen meeting place is a busy junction in Baghdad, and we drive around avoiding checkpoints so as to look less out of place. The air crackles with...