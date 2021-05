McDonald’s Corp. is feeling the labor crunch. The fast-food giant will raise the wages in its 650 U.S. company-owned locations by an average of 10% during the next several months as it looks to hire up to 10,000 new employees in the next three months. Also, entry-level wages for new employees will rise to at least $11 an hour, based on the location. (Company-owned restaurants make up approximately 5% of McDonald’s total U.S. locations.)