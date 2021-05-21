Obituary: Sean Hayes

Sean Hayes, accomplished traveler, adventurer, rebel and all-around badass, entered his eternal life on January 26, 2021. Sean was born and raised on Kodiak Island, making sure every day was an adventure. Sean was the definition of a true Alaskan: pilot, fisherman, hunter, dedicated hard worker. He fished Kodiak and Bristol Bay. If he was on the ground, you would often find him either riding a motorcycle or working on one. He could literally fix anything. He purchased a failing motorcycle repair shop in Portland, Oregon, and ran it successfully for many years, until his interest broadened to include airplanes. He obtained his private, instrument, commercial, seaplane ratings, as well as taking aerobatics lessons. He worked pit crew for the Baja race team "Green Army," and eventually advanced to flying spotter plane for the Baja 500 and 1000 as well as other races. He continued fishing and tendering in Kodiak waters throughout his life.