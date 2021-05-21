newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Obituary: Sean Hayes

Kodiak Daily Mirror
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Hayes, accomplished traveler, adventurer, rebel and all-around badass, entered his eternal life on January 26, 2021. Sean was born and raised on Kodiak Island, making sure every day was an adventure. Sean was the definition of a true Alaskan: pilot, fisherman, hunter, dedicated hard worker. He fished Kodiak and Bristol Bay. If he was on the ground, you would often find him either riding a motorcycle or working on one. He could literally fix anything. He purchased a failing motorcycle repair shop in Portland, Oregon, and ran it successfully for many years, until his interest broadened to include airplanes. He obtained his private, instrument, commercial, seaplane ratings, as well as taking aerobatics lessons. He worked pit crew for the Baja race team "Green Army," and eventually advanced to flying spotter plane for the Baja 500 and 1000 as well as other races. He continued fishing and tendering in Kodiak waters throughout his life.

www.kodiakdailymirror.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Race#Hunter Hayes#Alaskan#Cessna#Green Army#Alaska Sean Hayes#Father Carl Hayes#Siblings Rhea Hayes#Partner Meika Wilde#Adventurer#Kodiak Island#Kodiak Waters#July#Bristol Bay#Stepfather Rolan Ruoss#Portland#Oregon
Related
Kodiak, AKKodiak Daily Mirror

Kathryn Chichenoff was the Emily Post of church etiquette

Here’s a salute to all of the mothers out there, living and departed, who exemplified the qualities of motherhood. This past year we’ve said final farewells to amazing Kodiak women who also were fantastic mothers. We’ve also had mothers who bid farewell to their children. The hardship and grief they suffered — realizing that their child would no longer call them “mom” — is a reflection of the deep love they had for their children.
Kodiak, AKFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Kodiak, Alaska Subsistence Tanner Crabbing!

Join us on our first tanner crab adventure of the season in Kodiak, Alaska. We start off dropping the pots and returning in a few days to recover what the sea otters left us. Thanks for watching our Kodiak Family subsidence crab adventure!. Music: (in order) -Fly Away (Sting) by...