The emergence of the Brood X cicada, which rises from the soil just once every 17 years to mate and reproduce before falling dormant, is happening across the eastern part of the United States. For animals, the buzz of activity has been like a nature-fueled popcorn popper. Everything from birds to squirrels to ants are feasting on the crunchy bug, which has become something of an instinctual delicacy. Dogs might even start digging into the soil to nab one. But can over-indulging on cicadas be a problem for your domesticated pal?