May 21 Weather With Sven: The Minneapolis tornado 10 years on

By Sven Sundgaard
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
The latest from Sven Sundgaard:

– To mark the 10 year anniversary Saturday, a recap of the deadly North Minneapolis tornado.

– The hurricane season may be starting early with a possible named system in the Gulf of Mexico and north of Bermuda— leading me into the National Hurricane Center forecast (which is for another active season).

– AND here … we still *could* hit 90 tomorrow if we get enough sun. It also looks dry before more thunder is possible Sunday.

Weather is sponsored by Grand Casino: Good, clean, sanitized fun!

