Kodiak Little League returned to action on Saturday with opening ceremonies at Baranof Field. Former Kodiak Little League all-star and local physician Curtis Mortnenson threw out the ceremonial first pitch, while the oldest player in the league Tyler Weller and the youngest player Adler Cox circled the bases together. After not having a season last year due to the pandemic, more than 250 youths are on the local diamonds this season playing baseball and softball. Games are held throughout the week at legendary Coon Field, Baranof Field, East Addition Park and Hillside.