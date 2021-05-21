BTS Say “Butter” Is Another Go For Grammys Gold

BTS dropped their official teaser for their upcoming single "Butter" on Tuesday (May 18), and it will leave their fans' jaws dropping, too. In the 23-second clip, the sharply dressed seven members bop their heads in unison to a funky beat reminiscent of Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust" before covering their mouths in shock as a picture of a perfectly square glob of butter rests atop a stack of pancakes. "Get it, let it roll!" are the only lyrics sung at the end of the clip.