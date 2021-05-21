BTS Say “Butter” Is Another Go For Grammys Gold
BTS is back with another feel-good bop; "Butter" promises to melt away all of your worries, just in time for summer. Shortly after unveiling the music video for their second English single — which accumulated 10 million views in under 13 minutes — the Korean megastars attended a global press conference in Seoul, where members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook spoke candidly about the release, their future ambitions, and their pop legacy.www.nylon.com