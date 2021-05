It’s hard to believe that summer is right around the corner. We say it all the time, but time really has flown by these past few months. To some, it might feel like the holidays just happened. It may feel like August was just a few weeks ago for students wrapping up the school year! And for those students getting ready to move on to their next great adventure, Legends Hall at The Marq Southlake is here to help you celebrate in style.