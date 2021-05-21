LeBron James Quotes Theodore Roosevelt With Latest IG Post

LeBron James remains one of the best players in the NBA, even at the age of 36. So many analysts and fans have counted him out over the years although it is very clear that he still has what it takes to be a champion and that for years to come, it is going to be impossible to ever bet against him. The Lakers are now going to the NBA playoffs because of his heroics and fans cannot wait to see what he's able to do in the first round against the Phoenix Suns.