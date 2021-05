Recycling seems simple: Recycle as much as we possibly can to save the environment, right?. The reality of recycling is much more complicated than that. Until recently, the bulk of recycling material collected in the U.S. was sold to China for processing. Much of this material, typically around 30% by volume, was too contaminated — with food waste, non-recyclable items and hazardous waste — to process efficiently. Instead, it was dumped, and much of it found its way to makeshift landfills, waterways and the ocean.