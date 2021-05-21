newsbreak-logo
Paddlers end river quest as canoe sinks

By Dylan Suttles
Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — A foursome of canoers seeking to set a speed record for paddling the Mississippi River has ended its quest after their canoe sank. On Friday, the foursome of Scott Miller, Joel Ford, Adam Macht and Perry Whitaker ended their record quest, one week after passing through Grafton-Alton area. seeking the same record. Their decision came after another foursome — Rod Price, Bobby Johnson and father-daughter duo Kirk and Casey Millhone — set a new record by completing the quest in 17 days, 19 hours and 46 minutes.

