Herndon, VA

Marcos Miranda, CCM, LEED AP, cGMP Elevated to AFG Vice President

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHERNDON, Va. (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. AFG Group, Inc., a leading construction, program, and relocation management services firm announces Marcos Miranda, CCM, LEED AP, cGMP has been promoted to Vice President within the Healthcare, Science, Technology and Defense Department. Marcos joined AFG in 2017 and has since been instrumental in...

Local
Virginia Business
Herndon, VA
Business
City
Herndon, VA
Person
Marcos Miranda
