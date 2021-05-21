Big Loud quietly reinstates Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen seems to have been quietly reinstated by his record label Big Loud Records. His likeness was recently rediscovered on his label’s website after the company — and its Republic Records partner — “made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen’s recording contract indefinitely” after being blacklisted by the industry in early February for his use of a racial slur. His profile was swiftly removed from both label’s websites following the news. He still does not appear on Republic Records’ artist roster as of this writing.