AXOR – the creator of luxurious bathrooms and kitchens – explores the future of urban living through the dimensions of ‘compact luxury’. this megatrend responds to how it is predicted that two in three people will inhabit a megacity by 2050. as such, living spaces are shrinking under 50 square meters whilst the demand for an ever-higher quality of life inside the home is expanding. these areas are used to socialize, entertain and work yet must restore well-being. exemplified by bathrooms, homes should offer personal spaces of retreat and revitalization even amongst the hustle and bustle of the city.