Target bans Pokémon and sports trading cards after fights between speculators
I was bemused by this strange hand-made message on the way into Target and wondered what on earth went down. It turns out there's been a spate of violent attacks, including one where someone brandished a gun, between people who buy trading cards and flip them online. Between a) a speculative bubble forcing prices way higher than retail and b) wild-eyed anarchy in the parking lots, Target has had enough and will no longer stock Pokémon, NFL or other similar card brands.boingboing.net