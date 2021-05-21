Target bans Pokémon and sports trading cards after fights between speculators

Target has told grown adult men that, if they can’t play nicely with their toys, they’ll get taken away. According to The Guardian, the retailer has announced a ban on in-store sales of Pokémon and other trading cards after five men had a fight over them in a Target parking lot in Wisconsin. The incident, which happened last Friday, saw a 35-year-old man pull a gun when he was attacked by four other men in a trading-card-related fight. A shopper who witnessed the scuffle told Fox News at the time: “It’s just kind of sad for the kids. It just sounds kind of ridiculous that adults got into a fight in the parking lot about trading cards.” On Wednesday, Target confirmed that Pokémon cards—as well as MLB, NFL, and NBA cards—will no longer be stocked on its shelves in order to protect staff and shoppers. “The safety of our guests and our team is our top priority,” it said.