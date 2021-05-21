newsbreak-logo
NFL

Target bans Pokémon and sports trading cards after fights between speculators

By Rob Beschizza
Boing Boing
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was bemused by this strange hand-made message on the way into Target and wondered what on earth went down. It turns out there's been a spate of violent attacks, including one where someone brandished a gun, between people who buy trading cards and flip them online. Between a) a speculative bubble forcing prices way higher than retail and b) wild-eyed anarchy in the parking lots, Target has had enough and will no longer stock Pokémon, NFL or other similar card brands.

boingboing.net
#Speculators#Stock Trading#Stock Prices#Guns#Target Corporation#Sports Trading Cards#Violent Attacks#Brands#Attackers#The Assault#Ccw#Parking#Police#Investigation#People
NFLNY Daily News

Target halts sale of trading cards after store brawl

Target announced Thursday that it was temporarily pausing the sale of all trading cards, including Pokémon, after a brawl outside one of its Wisconsin locations. A Target in Wisconsin went into lockdown last week a 35-year-old man was beat up by four other men over sports trading cards. The attack occurred in the store’s parking lot but the attackers fled when the man was able to draw his gun. The gang of four was arrested nearby shortly after.
MLBPosted by
PennLive.com

Target no longer selling sports, Pokemon trading cards in stores ‘to ensure safety of our guests’

Anyone looking to add to their sports trading card collection will now have to go somewhere other than Target. The retail chain announced that starting on May 14, it will no longer be selling MLB, NFL, NBA and Pokemon trading cards in its stores. The decision was made “to ensure the safety of our guests and team members.” The cards will still be available on its website, but it is halting in-store sales until further notice, according to a report.
Brookfield, WINBC News

Target halts sale of trading cards, including Pokémon, over safety concerns

Target said it will temporarily stop selling trading cards, including Pokémon, after a disagreement over the collectibles sparked a fight at a store in Wisconsin. In an emailed statement, a Target spokesperson said that beginning Friday it will "temporarily suspend the sale of MLB, NFL, NBA and Pokémon trading cards within our stores." The cards will still be available for purchase online.
NFLEurogamer.net

Pokémon cards pulled from Target and Walmart due to safety concerns

The high demand for Pokémon trading cards seems to be causing all sorts of mischief - again. Two major US stores are pulling their Pokémon cards, citing customer safety concerns as the reason. After images of shop notices were posted on social media, Target confirmed to Bleeding Cool that it...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Target to pause sales of Pokemon, sports cards after violent dispute

Target will pause sales of Pokémon and sports trading cards following a violent dispute at one of its Wisconsin locations. According to CNN, the retailer issued the decision after a man was physically assaulted by four other people in a Target last week. The incident resulted in the store being placed on lockdown.
NFLboundingintocomics.com

Target Halts Sale Of Pokémon Cards In Physical Locations After A Fight In A Parking Lot Forced One Man To Pull A Firearm

Retail giant Target announced they have put a pause on selling Pokémon cards as well as other sports trading cards following a fight in a Target parking lot in Wisconsin. WSN 12 News reports that “Brookfield Police responded to a fight in the Target parking lot after one man pulled a gun on a group of men attacking him over sports trading cards.”
NFLPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Target Pulls Pokémon and Other Trading Cards After Grown Men Have Parking Lot Fight Over Them

Target has told grown adult men that, if they can’t play nicely with their toys, they’ll get taken away. According to The Guardian, the retailer has announced a ban on in-store sales of Pokémon and other trading cards after five men had a fight over them in a Target parking lot in Wisconsin. The incident, which happened last Friday, saw a 35-year-old man pull a gun when he was attacked by four other men in a trading-card-related fight. A shopper who witnessed the scuffle told Fox News at the time: “It’s just kind of sad for the kids. It just sounds kind of ridiculous that adults got into a fight in the parking lot about trading cards.” On Wednesday, Target confirmed that Pokémon cards—as well as MLB, NFL, and NBA cards—will no longer be stocked on its shelves in order to protect staff and shoppers. “The safety of our guests and our team is our top priority,” it said.
NFLTechSpot

Target will stop selling Pokémon cards in stores from tomorrow

In brief: Target has announced that it will no longer sell Pokémon cards as of tomorrow (Friday, May 14), a move it says comes out of “an abundance of caution” for both store workers and guests. It will also stop selling MLB, NFL, and NBA playing cards. Demand for Pokémon...
New York City, NYPosted by
Vice

Target Bans Pokémon Cards and Walmart Doesn't Have Any

Target has stopped selling Pokémon and other trading cards in its stores following an incident at a Wisconsin store involving a gun. Players looking for cards also can’t find any at Walmart, but the retailer says rumors that it has also pulled cards from its sales floor are incorrect. People...
Brookfield, WIPosted by
Vice

Man Pulls Gun in Trading Card-Related Attack in a Target Parking Lot

A fight broke out in a Target parking lot in Brookfield, Wisconsin Friday, soon after the store restocked trading cards. Police arrived on the scene when witnesses called them after one man pulled a gun. According to a local news report, a group of men was attacking the gun owner when he pulled the weapon. The Target and Trader Joes went into lockdown for an hour after police arrived.
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pokémon Trading Cards Are Insanely Popular Right Now

Pokémon fever is back, so much so that one big-box retailer has paused sales in stores over safety concerns. Target pulled Pokémon trading cards from shelves after a fight reportedly broke out between customers over trading cards at a store in Wisconsin. The company has also stopped selling MLB, NBA...
NFLreviewgeek.com

Target Stops Selling Pokémon Cards, Citing Violent Nerds

After a month of chaos, Target is pulling a dangerous product and potential liability from its shelves—Pokémon cards. Customers can rest easy knowing that Pokémon, NFL, MLB, and NBA trading cards, which have sparked fistfights and elaborate heists across the world, are now an online-only fare. Trading cards are having...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The reason for Target’s stunning ban on sports cards

Avid collectors of NBA cards and cards of all kinds have religiously flocked to retail stores to get their fix for a long time. After this week, these people can scratch Target from their list after an important announcement from the company. Target released a statement suspending the sale of...
NFLmxdwn.com

Target to Suspend the Sale of Pokemon Cards and Other Trading Cards

Over the past year, collectibles and trading cards have seen an uptick in sales. With some cards selling for over thousands of dollars, people everywhere have been flooding stores to purchase trading cards such as NFL, MLB, and Pokémon Cards. Earlier this year, some stores such as Target, GameStop, and Walmart limited the amount of cards that individuals could purchase due to scalpers buying all of the cards and reselling them. Now, after some violent altercations, Target are suspending card sales indefinitely for safety reasons and limiting them to online sales only. Their reasoning is to prevent unruly behavior and to keep their employees and other customers safe from the ensuing chaos when cards are restocked.