Familiar face femme-fatale Ada Wong apparently could have made it to Resident Evil Village. Players found Ada Wong concept art in Resident Evil Village Trauma Pack DLC files. Those who purchased the Trauma Pack DLC for Resident Evil Village may have already seen this. One of the goodies you get in the DLC is the Tragedy of Ethan Winters concept art book. The concept art book contains a lot of interesting stuff. However, what caught many people’s attention is the Ada Wong concept art. Those who have played the game already know that Ada Wong does not appear throughout Village. But apparently, she could have appeared in the game. Donning a Plague Doctor costume and a crossbow, Ada could have been another character that Ethan Winters could have met.